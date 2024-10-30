In the first inning of the New York Yankees' 11-4 win in Game 4 of the World Series, Gleyber Torres fouled a ball to Mookie Betts in right field. As Betts was making the catch, he crashed in to the wall and two Yankees fans were called for fan interference, and then ejected, after grabbing at his glove and arm to try and dislodge the ball.

After the game, Jesse Rogers of ESPN tracked down the fans, Austin Capobianco and John Peter, who grabbed Betts' glove at a local bar to get their side of the story.

“We always joke about the ball in our area. We're not going to go out of our way to attack. If it's in our area, we're going to ‘D' up,” Capobianco said. “Someone defends, someone knocks the ball. We talk about it. We're willing to do this.”

People are not happy with Jesse Rogers for ‘glorifying' the New York Yankees fans who grabbed at Mookie Betts

After Rogers posted the tweet with the fans at the bar, his replies on X, formerly known as Twitter, instantly blew up with people criticizing him for his portrayal of the situation.

The Yankees fans who committed fan interference clearly broke the rules and potentially put Betts in danger by grabbing at him so aggressively. It makes sense that people, especially Dodgers fans, would be upset about them getting any sort of attention. Could Rogers have appeared slightly more impartial in his initial post, yes. But, in the end, Rogers was just doing his job as a reporter in telling their side of the story.