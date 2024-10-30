During Game 4 of the World Series between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers, a bizarre moment took place between Dodgers star Mookie Betts and a Yankees fan in the stands. When Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres hit a high fly ball just outside of the first base line, Betts leaped up on the wall to make a catch.

However, a Yankees fan wasn't having it. Betts caught the ball, but the Yankees fan still tried to rip open his glove to get the ball out and save Torres' at-bat while earning himself a souvenir.

Unfortunately for him, Betts hung on to the ball to secure the out and the fan was ejected from the game in just the first inning. After the incident, the fan didn't have much to say for himself, according to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.

“The fan — Austin Capobianco, 38, of Connecticut — and another fan sitting next to him were immediately ejected from Game 4 at Yankee Stadium during the first inning Tuesday,” Kuty wrote. “When The Athletic reached Capobianco via text message, he declined comment. ‘I just want to watch the game,' he wrote not long before Anthony Volpe’s grand slam brought the stadium to life in the third inning.”

Capobianco's brother, Darren, came to the defense of his brother, who has become famous in New York in a matter of hours.

“I just see the ball kind of — I don’t want to say (go) up for grabs, if that makes sense,” Darren Capobianco said, per Kuty. “And then Mookie was swearing at us. Not good.”

Yankees force Game 5 in World Series vs. Dodgers

With their backs against the wall, the New York Yankees came through in a big way in the World Series. Game 4 didn't get off to the greatest start for the Yankees, as Freddie Freeman crushed his fourth home run in as many games to put the Dodgers up 2-0, but Aaron Boone and company responded well.

Shortstop Anthony Volpe made the biggest swing of the night, a third inning grand slam that gave the Yankees a lead that they would never relinquish. Austin Wells and Gleyber Torres also homered to extend the lead late in the game, and even the slumping Aaron Judge knocked in an RBI single in the eighth inning for New York's final run of the night.

This win doesn't do a ton for the Yankees outside of helping them avoid an embarrassing sweep in this World Series, but they are still alive as they chase what would be one of the greatest comebacks in the history of professional sports. They will get one more game at home on Wednesday night in Game 5.

In order to send the series back to Los Angeles, the Yankees will lean on their ace. Gerrit Cole will be on the bump for New York and will be looking for a similar outing as he had in Game 1, when he threw six strong innings and allowed just one run. If he can put together something similar, we could have a World Series on our hands after all.