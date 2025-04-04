The New York Yankees are primed for another potential run to the World Series but injury woes to the pitching rotation and bullpen have dawned a dark cloud early on in the season. On Friday, the franchise received two good news and bad news for the bullpen.

Tyler Matzek, who is dealing with an oblique issue, is due to begin his Minor League rehab assignment and will reportedly be ready by the end of April, according to Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch. He also reports that Scott Effross, who has a hamstring injury, experienced setback during rehab.

“Two bullpen updates: Tyler Matzek (oblique) is close to beginning a Minor League rehab assignment and should be ready by the end of the month, Aaron Boone said. Additionally, Scott Effross (hamstring) had a setback while rehabbing.”

Matzek signed with the Yankees in the offseason after spending the 2024 season with the Atlanta Braves. He aims to have a role in the bullpen once he recovers from his oblique injury. As for Effross, the 31-year-old pitcher has struggled with injuries the last few seasons. He missed the entire 2023 season and only played in three games in 2024 with New York.

The Yankees injury woes began in the offseason when Gerrit Cole was forced to undergo Tommy John surgery on his right arm. It wasn't an ideal situation for the 34-year-old ace, as his future with the club is now unclear.

At the very least, the team has arguably the best-hitting lineup in baseball. Aaron Judge is off to a hot start after recording his sixth home run of the season in Friday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The rest of the roster has hit relatively well too amid drama surrounding the club for using the controversial torpedo bats.

As long as the bats stay hot in New York, the Yankees should be able to withstand the long season. Not having a healthy rotation could be detrimental, but eventually getting the bullpen healthy will help later in the season.