The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays are set to kick off their AL Division Series (ALDS) on Saturday afternoon. While the Blue Jays used the last few days to rest and prepare for the matchup, the Yankees closed out a thrilling AL Wild Card series against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night with a 4-0 win. If the Yankees hope to return to the AL Championship Series (ALCS), they'll need to battle past another AL East rival. Talkin' Baseball's Trevor Plouffe explained on Friday why he's out on New York, choosing to support Toronto. Talkin' Baseball shared Plouffe's take via X, formerly Twitter.

Not all analysts will be in on the Yankees as they square off against the Blue Jays. It makes sense. The reigning AL champions have plenty of flaws, and they did lose the AL East via a tiebreaker to Toronto. However, the Bronx Bombers will look to not only prove Plouffe wrong but also punch their ticket once again to the ALCS. Can New York get past the AL East champions and face off against a new opponent for the AL pennant?

Yankees look to topple the Blue Jays in ALDS, advance to ALCS

After missing the AL Wild Card roster, starting pitcher Luis Gil will take the mound for the Yankees in Saturday's ALDS Game 1. The 2024 AL Rookie of the Year missed most of this season with a lat strain. Gil has mostly picked up where he left off in 2024, notching a 3.32 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 57 innings. The 27-year-old hasn't pitched against the Blue Jays since April 2024. Can he be effective against a deep Toronto lineup?

Meanwhile, the Yankees' lineup is looking to continue the form they've shown in Games 2 and 3 wins over the Red Sox. While the offense came alive in spurts, more is needed to beat the Blue Jays. Shortstop Anthony Volpe has looked like a different man since returning from a short layoff related to his torn labrum. New York has also gotten production from other contributors, not their stars. If players like Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Cody Bellinger truly turn it on against Toronto, the Bombers could very well reach their second straight ALCS.