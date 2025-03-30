Jazz Chisholm Jr. brought both flair and firepower to Yankee Stadium on Saturday. The newly minted Yankees second baseman showed up for Game 2 of the series against the Brewers decked out in full One Piece anime gear—complete with themed cleats and accessories honoring the iconic Japanese franchise. Known for his electric style and love for pop culture, Chisholm made sure the fit wasn’t just for show.

He backed it up with a 442-foot solo home run in the third inning as part of the Yankees' historic 20-9 thrashing of the Milwaukee Brewers. It was Chisholm’s first homer of the year, and it helped the Yankees set a franchise record with nine home runs in a single game.

Chisholm went 2-for-5 on the day with two runs scored, bouncing back after an 0-for-3 performance in the season opener. The 26-year-old's third-inning blast was just one of several eye-popping longballs in the Yankees’ offensive explosion, but it stood out thanks to the backstory—both the outfit and the bat he used.

The Yankees demolish the Brewers 20-9

Viewers watching the broadcast couldn’t help but notice that Chisholm, along with shortstop Anthony Volpe, used a bat that looked… different.

The bats, nicknamed “torpedo bats” by fans, appeared to have an unusually thin end cap with a much thicker barrel closer to the handle. Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay took a moment to explain what was going on.

“The Yankee front office, the analytics department, did a study on Anthony Volpe and every single ball, it seemed like, he hit on the label,” Kay said during the YES broadcast. “He didn’t hit any on the barrel. So they had bats made up where they moved a lot of the wood into the label so the harder part of the bat will actually strike the ball.”

Jazz Chisholm, who also tends to make contact near the label, adopted the new bat design as well—and the early results speak for themselves.

According to MLB rules, the bats are fully legal. Rule 3.02 states, “The bat shall be a smooth, round stick not more than 2.61 inches in diameter at the thickest part and not more than 42 inches in length.” The bats in question, despite their unconventional appearance, meet those specifications.

It's been reported that an MIT physicist even assisted in designing the new bats, bringing the science of player contact tendencies and mass distribution into play.

As for Chisholm, his anime-inspired look and powerful performance might have made him the most memorable player in a game full of highlights. And if the bat continues to deliver results, fans should get used to seeing more of both the swag and the swings.