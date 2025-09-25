The Philadelphia Phillies didn’t just win on Wednesday night—they rewrote history. In an 11-1 blowout victory over the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies became the first team in MLB history to hit eight home runs in a game and have their starting pitcher record at least 10 strikeouts with no walks.

Utility-man Edmundo Sosa led the charge with three home runs, just days after returning from the injured list. His performance marked the first three-homer game of his career and the first ever by a shortstop in franchise history. Kyle Schwarber added two long balls of his own—including his MLB-record 23rd home run against a left-handed pitcher this season. Bryson Stott, Alec Bohm, and Otto Kemp each joined the Phillies vs. Marlins power surge with home runs of their own.

On the mound, Jesus Luzardo was in complete control. Facing his former team, the left-hander dominated over seven innings, recording 10 strikeouts, issuing no walks, and allowing just one earned run. His commanding performance added another storyline to the Phillies' growing momentum heading into October.

Philly Sports Network’s Kyle Fisher took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to highlight the achievement, quoting the unprecedented stat line in a viral post.

“Phillies became the FIRST TEAM EVER to hit 8 HR and have their starting pitcher record 10 Ks and no walks”

The win added another highlight to an already dominant September. Philadelphia clinched the NL East back on September 15, and at 93-65, they’ve now locked in the No. 2 seed in the National League playoff bracket. With a first-round bye secured, the club can now focus fully on preparing for the NLDS.

The game also served as a signature night for a roster built on power and pitching. Luzardo’s dominance, paired with the offensive barrage, painted a clear picture of a team peaking at the right time.

This performance will be remembered not just for its historic numbers, but for what it revealed about the Phillies’ postseason potential.