The Philadelphia Phillies are set to take on the New York Mets in a London Series. Philly has looked amazing this season with Ranger Suarez leading the way. In fact, the star pitcher received quite the compliment ahead of Saturday's contest from teammate JT Realmuto.

During an interview with Tom Verducci of FOX Sports, Realmuto claimed that playing with Suarez “feels like playing a video game.” The Phillies catcher seems mightily impressed with how Ranger Suarez throws off the mound.

“[Catching Ranger Suárez] almost feels like playing a video game.” Tom Verducci catches up with JT Realmuto as the @Phillies prepare to take the field in their first international game in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/BZaV40SjJz — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 8, 2024 Expand Tweet

If anyone knows how good Ranger Suarez is it's JT Realmuto. He's played a big role in helping Suarez play so well this season. Whatever they're doing, it's working, as the Phillies look like the best team in baseball right now.

Saturday's game against the Mets is the first of the London Series. Both teams have a chance to showcase their skills in front of an English crowd. So, it should be an exciting series overall. The Phillies are easily favored though as they aim to maintain the best record in the National League. Meanwhile, New York plans to pull off the upset as they try to climb back up the ranks of the NL East.

Ranger Suarez is having a stellar year as he's certainly in the mix for the Cy Young. This season he's recording a ridiculous 1.70 ERA with 79 strikeouts and a 0.797 WHIP. He'll aim to build upon that against the Mets on Saturday.

Why Phillies will win the 2024 World Series

The Phillies look like a true contender this season as they currently hold the second-best record in baseball (New York Yankees are one game ahead of them). It's been an amazing season and they should maintain this high level of play for the rest of the year.

They arguably have the best pitching rotation in the league and the bats have been hot all season long. The Phillies have a great blend of power and speed that makes them incredibly dangerous night in and night out.

Winning a World Series is never easy. But the Phillies are in a position to make some noise in the playoffs this year. Philadelphia hasn't won a championship since 2008. So, the franchise is hungry for another title. At the very least, Philadelphia may have their best chance at doing so this season.

Between the pitching and offense, we should expect the Phillies to remain at the top of the rankings. Their biggest challenges in the National League are the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, and Atlanta Braves. But Philly has the talent to go toe-to-toe with anybody.