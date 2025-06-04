The Philadelphia Phillies are loaded with talent. Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler form one of the best one-two punches in baseball as starting pitchers, although the former has struggled this year and is currently on the injured list. Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, Alec Bohm, Trea Turner, Nick Castellanos, and Kyle Schwarber are all star position players, too. The team hasn't been able to win the World Series with this core, though, which is why Jeff Passan suggests trading for Pete Fairbanks of the Tampa Bay Rays to bolster the bullpen. So, what would a potential Fairbanks-to-Philadelphia trade look like?

Phillies' trade proposal for Pete Fairbanks

Phillies receive: Pete Fairbanks

Rays receive: Justin Crawford (MLB No. 56), Devin Saltiban (Phillies No. 9)

The Phillies are 37-23, just a half-game back of the New York Mets in the National League East. Their success this year is of no thanks to the relievers, though. The Phillies have one of the worst bullpens in baseball. Of their six relievers with 20-plus innings pitched, Jose Alvarado is the only one with a sub 3.0 ERA.

However, Alvarado was handed an 80-game suspension and won't be eligible for the postseason because of PED usage. Jordan Romano has moved into the closer role that Alvarado previously occupied, and although he has improved as of recent, the team still needs an upgrade.

Fairbanks is one of the best closers in baseball. The closer has a 1.96 ERA this season, and the Rays could once again operate as sellers. The Phillies likely wouldn't stop with just Fairbanks. They need even more help when it comes to relievers. Fairbanks would be one of their most coveted options, though, because he can thrive in high-leverage situations. That will be much-needed in the crowded National League the rest of the season.

The Phillies bullpen likely won't be able to match their offensive production as a team, regardless of who they bring in. If they take a few steps in the right direction when it comes to late-inning pitchers, though, this could finally be the year that they win the World Series.

Would the Rays trade Pete Fairbanks?

The Rays are 31-29. Above .500 teams rarely make trades this early in the season. Tampa Bay doesn't operate like most teams, though. They regularly go back and forth between buying and selling, often because they don't usually hand out big contracts to their players.

Right now, they seem more likely to sell. The American League East is arguably the best division in baseball. The Rays won't catch the New York Yankees, and all of the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and revitalized Baltimore Orioles can give them problems going forward.

The Rays thrive at evaluating young players and developing them into solid major leaguers. Suppose there are players in Philadelphia's farm system who the Rays like, then they'd probably be willing to give up Fairbanks. Andrew Painter is likely off the table, as he is one of the best prospects in baseball, but Justin Crawford is still a top-100 prospect in his own right.

The 2022 first-rounder is already in AAA, and he could break through to the majors soon. Fairbanks, meanwhile, only has one more year of team control before he heads to the open market. Rays fans often show disappointment in the personnel decisions that their team makes when it comes to trades, but it wouldn't surprise anybody if they traded Fairbanks.