Pittsburgh Pirates hurler Mitch Keller is joining elite company. The Buccos' starter is one of only five MLB pitchers since 2013 to have 7+ wins before June in back-to-back seasons, according to OPTAStats. Keller joined Justin Verlander, Clayton Kershaw, Felix Hernandez and Adam Wainwright on that list.

Keller achieved the feat by leading the charge for his team on Saturday, in a 8-1 thumping over the Toronto Blue Jays. Keller gave up the run on five hits through six innings of work. He whiffed 8 batters, in a powerful performance on the mound.

Keller's season with the Bucs

Keller is used to having some great performances over the last few seasons. This year, the hurler has already put together a 7-3 record, with a ERA of 3.42. He has scattered his seven wins over a total of 12 starts. His strikeout total against Toronto was his highest over his last five starts.

The Pirates are certainly relying on Keller to get them through another choppy season. The waters haven't been calm for Pittsburgh, as the team is out to a 27-31 record. The team is trying to rebound from the 2023 campaign, which saw the Pirates have another losing season. Pittsburgh went 76-86, despite Keller finishing with a 13-9 record in 32 starts. Keller had the most wins last season in the Pirates rotation, and he is certainly a contender to do that once again.

Keller is the first pitcher to get to 7+ wins in back-to-back years before June since the 2019 season, when Justin Verlander was able to do it. Verlander had the set number of victories in 2018 and 2019, as a member of the Houston Astros. Kershaw got there in 2016-2017. Hernandez accomplished the feat in the 2014-2015 seasons. Wainwright got his during the 2013-2014 campaigns.

“When the offense puts up the run support that they put up, it makes my job a lot easier. Just go try to fill it up, get weak contact and let the defense work out there,” Keller said after the Blue Jays game Saturday, per the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

The pitcher has thrown for the Pirates since the 2019 season. He has expressed his desire to remain in the Steel City for the long term. Keller is certainly a fan favorite, and Pirates fans are hopeful Keller can help bring the team back to the postseason. The Pirates have had very few trips to the MLB playoffs in the last 30 years. The franchise also hasn't won a World Series since 1979, so Bucs fans are certainly starving for some success.

Keller is giving the fans reasons to hope. After a slow start to his MLB career, the pitcher has really picked up the pace of his game the last few years. 2023 was the first season Keller finished with double digit victories. He had 12 losses during the 2022 season alone, but has only 12 since then.

The Pirates are back in action Sunday against the Blue Jays, with the first pitch at 1:35 Eastern.