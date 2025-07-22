Paul Skenes continues to shine on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Although Pittsburgh isn't doing so good in the 2025 MLB season, the former LSU Tigers star hurler has been nothing but a bright spot for his team, which entered Monday's series opener versus the Detroit Tigers at home still searching for its first win since emerging from the 2025 MLB All-Star break.

With Skenes making his first start in the second half of the season, the Pirates have a weapon on the mound that could stymie the winningest team in the big leagues thus far in the campaign. And that was exactly what Skenes did during his start versus the Tigers at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, as he left the mound after tossing six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and a walk while collecting a total of six strikeouts through 86 pitches.

“Solid outing for Paul Skenes,” the Pirates shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter) after Skenes exited the mound following yet another sterling performance.

Skenes's showing against the powerful Tigers has expectedly generated lots of attention online, with many also taking the opportunity to call out the Pittsburgh higher-ups.

“He’s like one of 3 bright spots on the team everything else is a joke and embarrassment just #selltheteam,” a seemingly frustrated Pirates fan commented.

“This means nothing when our owner is a 🤡,” echoed another social media user on X.

“Not surprised. Cy Young, now,” one shared.

Others also believed that Skenes' start should have lasted longer.

“86 pitches. Couldn't let him go one more inning?” asked a fan.

From another commenter: “Will they ever let him pitch a complete 9 innings???”

“Pulling him after 86 pitches? Management really doesn't want this guy to succeed, do they?”

Fortunately for Skenes, his work against the Tigers did not go to waste, as Pittsburgh got the job done and scored a 3-0 victory. Skenes, who usually doesn't get ample run support, improved his record this season to 5-8 and further lowered his ERA down to 1.91 to go along with a 0.91 WHIP through 21 starts.

As for the Pirates, they improved to 40-61. They will look to keep it going this Tuesday when they send Mitch Keller to the mound to face the Tigers in the second game of the series.