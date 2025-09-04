Paul Skenes is a force of nature. The Pittsburgh Pirates ace is currently one of the best, if not the best, pitchers in the MLB now. Skenes' ability to completely overwhelm batters makes him a devastating threat to every hitting lineup.

There's one question that remains to be answered, though: how would Skenes fare against the greatest players of all time. The Pirates ace gets his opponents out on a regular basis, but what would happen if he faced someone like, say, Babe Ruth?

Article Continues Below

Well, Skenes himself attempted to answer that question when he went on Mookie Betts' podcast. The Pirates pitcher said that he believes he'll be able to strike out Babe Ruth himself. His solution? Throw something that even hitters today rarely see: his signature “splinker”.