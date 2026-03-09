The Boston Red Sox are currently preparing for the regular season during spring training. On Monday, the team announced multiple roster moves. Left-handed pitcher Jake Bennett was optioned to minor league camp. Additionally, the Red Sox reassigned right-handed pitchers Osvaldo Berrios, Hobie Harris, Vinny Nittoli, Devin Sweet, catchers Nate Baez and Ronald Rosario and left-handed pitcher Jeremy Wu-Yelland to minor league camp.

While the Red Sox have some players participating in the World Baseball Classic, the team's primary focus right now is on spring training. They have to make difficult decisions as a result, as only 26 players can make the Opening Day roster.

Bennett, 25, was selected by the Washington Nationals in the 2022 MLB Draft. The Nationals traded Bennett to the Red Sox this past offseason. The six-foot-six southpaw could make an impact for the Sox at some point in the future. For now, he will continue to develop in the minor leagues.

Bennett made it to the Double-A level last year. He appeared in 19 total games in the minor leagues last season, 10 of which were spent at Double-A. He performed well at the level, pitching to a 2.56 ERA in those 10 outings (nine starts).

Bennett is Boston's No. 7 overall prospect, per MLB.com. He is still working on his fastball, while his current best pitch may be his changeup. Bennett's command of the strike zone is impressive for the most part.

He still has work to do overall. His MLB ETA is set for 2026, however, so there is a chance Bennett could receive a big league promotion at some point during the upcoming campaign.