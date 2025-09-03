Losers of four games in a row, including Wednesday's 7-5 defeat to the Baltimore Orioles, the San Diego Padres are working through a rough patch. They've also lost eight of their last ten matchups, especially disappointing since before this skid, the Padres had won five in a row. The inconsistency has been on display over the last few weeks, and San Diego needs to right the ship. Despite Wednesday's loss, Padres reliever Mason Miller gave fans quite a show during the eighth inning. Nine straight sliders from Miller led to an immaculate inning, as ClutchPoints shared the feat on X (formerly Twitter).

For now, the Padres are very much still in the playoff hunt. Currently two and a half games behind the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego is also in possession of the second NL Wild Card spot. In October, their recent form on the field would not get it done. Can the Padres get back on track before they are fated to leave the postseason early once again?

Padres look to halt recent losing streak with playoffs looming

Getting swept by the Orioles, who are currently dead last in the AL East, is not something a playoff team does. If the Padres can put this rocky form from the last few weeks behind them and get back to consistent, winning baseball, then they'll look like a much bigger threat in October. San Diego GM A.J Preller was his usual self around the trade deadline. Not only did he trade for Miller, but he also brought in Wednesday's starting pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. and the four/five-hole hitters in the lineup, outfielder Ramon Laureano and All-Star designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn.

Unfortunately, Cortes Jr. was rocked, leaving after just 2.1 innings. Afterwards, the bullpen picked up the slack, but the damage was already done. The lefty starter had given up six earned runs on seven hits and three walks. If the Padres hope to make noise in October, then performances like their display against the O's the last three days won't cut it. Can Miller and the San Diego bullpen help lead the team back to the promised land? If so, then a deep Padres postseason run isn't out of the question just yet.