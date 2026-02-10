It is certainly an exciting time for Major League Baseball fans, as Spring Training is about to start. The San Francisco Giants are getting some good news about the health of one of their players. Giants infielder and designated hitter Bryce Eldridge seems to be doing better as the team reconvenes.

“Bryce Eldridge, who had wrist surgery to remove a bone spur in (October), said he’s a full go this spring and started swinging again around Christmas time,” San Francisco Chronicle reporter Shayna Rubin posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Eldridge is seen as a young prospect with plenty of upside. He joined the team from the club's farm system near the end of the 2025 season. He posted three hits in 28 at-bats.

The Giants are hoping for big things in the 2026 season. San Francisco finished the 2025 campaign struggling down the stretch. The club closed the campaign with a 81-81 record.

Bryce Eldridge could be a key component of the Giants offense

Eldridge is seen as one of the top young hitters in MLB. He made the MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects List for 2026. The young prospect posted four RBIs during his brief 2025 season with the Giants.

“Eldridge has all the ingredients to produce top-of-the-scale raw power: a quick left-handed swing designed to launch balls in the air, plus huge strength and leverage in his massive 6-foot-7 frame,” MLB.com's Jim Callis wrote.

While Eldridge had his struggles once he joined the San Francisco roster, team management is keeping the faith in him.

“You could see some swing and miss, he hit the ball hard,” Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey said after the 2025 season, per NBC Sports Bay Area. “I was impressed at some of his takes. I thought he did a nice job against some really tough pitchers. It's a big jump…

“…It's exciting to have a guy that you know there's tremendous upside. I know he knows, and we all know there's a lot of room for growth still, and we're excited to keep watching that.”

Giants fans are excited to see what Eldridge can do this year.