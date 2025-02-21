Justin Verlander turned 42 years old on Thursday, which for many athletes, would signal that a turbulent season lies ahead. A 5.48 ERA in 17 starts in 2024 seemingly supports that notion. Though, the three-time Cy Young and 2011 MVP is not ready to slow down. As he gets set for his 20th MLB campaign, and the first as a member of the San Francisco Giants, Verlander remains ambitious as ever.

The aging right-handed starting pitcher uses the unmatched durability of his childhood hero, Nolan Ryan, as inspiration during his own twilight years. The all-time strikeouts leader (5,714) pitched an astounding 27 years, registering the second-most starts ever (773) by the time he finally retired at 46. Although he has nothing set in stone, Verlander has always envisioned himself playing to a similar age.

“I always said I never wanted to put a number on it, but 45 has been kind of the idea that I’ve had,” he told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal at the Giants' spring training facility in Scottsdale, Arizona. “Nolan (Ryan) was my idol growing up. He was able to pitch until 46. It wasn’t a particular goal, but it was something that I felt like I had the capability of doing.”

Justin Verlander presses forward with Giants

Of course, Ryan's one-of-a-kind career is probably not the only source of motivation for Justin Verlander. He is 38 wins away from reaching the magic number 300, a milestone that no modern pitcher might even have a chance of attaining going forward. The only way the two-time World Series champion could probably join the exclusive club, which presently contains 24 hurlers, is to at least make it to the age-45 benchmark.

But the game will not just let a great stick around. Not even a future Hall of Famer like Verlander will be granted a courtesy if he is a disaster on the mound. The Giants trust the two-time ERA king and nine-time All-Star, though.

New president of baseball operations and franchise legend Buster Posey believes that Verlander can positively impact an interesting rotation that includes 2023 Cy Young runner-up Logan Webb and 2021 Cy Young winner Robbie Ray, among others. Back-to-back losing seasons suggest that an infusion of credibility is required.

Posey wants to bring that crucial quality to the front office, and Verlander, who is more than five years older than his boss, can hopefully deliver it on the mound. Nolan Ryan posted a 3.20 ERA in his age-42 season. If San Francisco's free agent signing can come close to or exceed that number, the Giants should have much to celebrate in 2025.