Future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander is wasting no time settling into his new environment with the San Francisco Giants. The veteran right-hander, who recently celebrated his 42nd birthday, is already making an impact both on and off the field. From laser tag outings with teammates to an impressive bullpen session, Verlander is proving that age is just a number as he enters his 20th MLB season.

The Giants’ new ace received a hilarious birthday surprise orchestrated by Matt Chapman, who rolled Verlander out in a wheelchair as teammates and rookies with less than one year of service time sang “Happy Birthday.” The lighthearted moment, shared by Verlander’s brother, Ben, on social media, highlighted the camaraderie the three-time Cy Young winner is building with his new club.

Verlander’s presence is felt just as much on the field. In his second bullpen session with the Giants, he amazed teammates and coaches by essentially “calling his shots” on each pitch.

Justin Verlander looks to bounce back, lead a young pitching staff with the Giants

“He called the shot basically on every pitch,” manager Bob Melvin said. “This one’s going to be 94 [mph]. This one’s going to be 17 vert [induced vertical break].”

True to his word, Verlander delivered, showing an ability to predict his velocity and movement with pinpoint accuracy. “He was like, ‘If I don’t hit 94, I’m walking home,’” Giants starter Logan Webb recalled. “I think his next one was 94.9.”

Verlander developed this awareness while recovering from Tommy John surgery in 2020, a process that required him to track every throw. Now, fully healthy after battling shoulder and neck issues in 2023, he’s feeling rejuvenated and ready to chase history.

With 257 career wins, Verlander is 38 victories away from reaching 300, a milestone that only 24 pitchers in MLB history have accomplished. When asked if he ever imagined pitching at 42, he responded with confidence.

“Almost to 45,” Verlander said.

Growing up, Nolan Ryan was his idol, and Verlander has long admired the Hall of Famer’s longevity, as Ryan pitched until age 46. While Verlander never set a firm goal for retirement, playing until 45 has always been in the back of his mind.

His former teammate Kenny Rogers, who pitched until 43, once told him that his natural velocity would allow him to extend his career. However, as Verlander jokingly admitted, he didn’t anticipate league-wide velocity increases, making mid-90s fastballs less rare than before.

While Giants president Buster Posey made it clear that Verlander wasn’t just signed to be a mentor, the future Hall of Famer can’t help but influence his younger teammates.

“If he goes out and is great, he’s going to be a mentor whether he realizes it or not,” Posey said.

That leadership is already evident, with catcher Patrick Bailey noting Verlander’s ability to make rapid in-game adjustments.

“If you’re going glove-side heater, I swear 8 to 10 of ’em are over there,” Bailey said. “But as soon as he misses arm-side, on the next pitch he makes the adjustment he needs to make.”

With his competitive fire still burning and a one-year, $15 million contract in hand, Verlander isn’t thinking about how long he has left—he’s focused on how great he can still be. “I’m in the middle of running the marathon,” Verlander said. “I know that I’m towards the end. I’m not quitting now.”