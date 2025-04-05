If there was any doubt about Willy Adames’ fit with the San Francisco Giants, he erased it in unforgettable fashion on Friday afternoon. In his Oracle Park debut, the newly signed shortstop delivered a two-out, two-run walk-off single in the 11th inning to cap a wild 10-9 win over the Seattle Mariners.

Where there's a Willy, there's a way‼️ pic.twitter.com/vVZy5uIFQX — SFGiants (@SFGiants) April 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

With Luis Matos at third and Tyler Fitzgerald at second, Adames turned on the first pitch he saw — a cutter from Carlos Vargas — and sent it into right field, sending a packed stadium into a frenzy and the Giants to 6-1 on the young season.

“It was amazing,” Adames said. “We were battling until the end. That’s a good sign when a team shows that. We were just punching back every time.”

Adames’ heroics helped mask a chaotic game full of defensive miscues, missed opportunities, and back-and-forth momentum swings. Still, the Giants found a way, grinding out their fifth straight win and reminding everyone why this roster — though overlooked — is a legitimate threat in the National League.

The Giants walk off the Mariners in the home opener

For Adames, it was a full day in every sense. He went 3-for-7 with three RBIs, stole a base, made a leaping catch to rob Julio Rodríguez, and weathered a flurry of hard-hit grounders that nearly “killed” him, as he put it with a smile postgame.

“Man, they were trying to kill me today,” Adames joked. “Felt like every groundball was hit to me at 155 mph.”

Earlier in the day, Adames had a chance to be the hero in the ninth inning after a leadoff double from Patrick Bailey and a wild pitch put the winning run 90 feet away. But his shallow pop-up and a subsequent groundout from Jung Hoo Lee squandered the opportunity.

“I always want the ball hit to me,” Adames said. “Even when they’re trying to kill me.”

Justin Verlander’s home debut didn’t go as scripted. The 42-year-old lasted just 2⅓ innings, giving up three runs, including a first-inning home run to Rodríguez. He was knocked out in the third after a 13-pitch walk to Cal Raleigh and a game-tying single from Jorge Polanco.

“It’ll gnaw at me a little bit,” Verlander said. “But this team — they find ways.”

Indeed, the Giants showcased both chaos and clutch. LaMonte Wade Jr. snapped out of a slump with three hits and two RBIs. Bailey had three of his own. Fitzgerald stole a crucial base in the 11th to set up Adames’ game-winner.

“Opening Day at home, packed house, drama every inning — we put on a good show,” said manager Bob Melvin. “And we found a way.”