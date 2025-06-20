The San Francisco Giants have already made the trade of the MLB season. Picking up Rafael Devers changes their team outlook and the NL West's power structure. But that does not mean they are done adding. Even with Devers, the Giants have a plan for the MLB trade deadline, which Ken Rosenthal outlined on Friday.

“The Giants still need one more bat, ideally at second base, where they entered Thursday with the fourth-worst OPS in the majors,” Rosenthal reported. “The closest thing to a second baseman in the first installment of The Athletic’s Top 30 trade candidates was the infielder at No. 29, Baltimore’s Ramon Urías, who has played mostly third in his career. But perhaps opportunities will arise as the deadline gets closer.”

The Giants have used Tyler Fitzgerald, Christian Koss, and Brett Wisely at second base. Fitzgerald was great last year, posting an .831 OPS while playing five different defensive positions. But when they locked him in at second base to start this year, his OPS tanked to .629. Finding an everyday second baseman and using Fitzgerald as a utility player, where he has had success, could be the plan.

The Giants do not have a lot to pick from at the MLB trade deadline, as Rosenthal outlines. If they are okay picking up a rental, Isaiah Kiner-Falefa could be on the move from the Pittsburgh Pirates. He has been playing shortstop and third base this year, but has played plenty of second in the past.

The biggest name on the trade market at second base could be Rays infielder Brandon Lowe. But with Tampa's recent hot streak, they may not be willing to move on from one of their best hitters. The Giants still have pieces they can trade at the deadline, so don't be surprised if any of these players land in the Bay.