Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners became the third catcher since 2011 to win the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award, making him the first Mariner to earn the honor. The announcement, made on Friday night, follows Raleigh’s earlier recognition with the American League Gold Glove Award for his performance at catcher.

The many hours Raleigh has dedicated to crouching with aching legs, mastering his framing technique, and enduring painful foul tips off different parts of his body have ultimately earned him baseball’s highest defensive accolade.

Cal Raleigh becoming the best catcher in the league

Raleigh’s work behind the plate this season not only solidified his position as the top defensive catcher in the league, but also secured him one of baseball’s most prestigious honors.

At the annual banquet in New York on Friday evening honoring all Rawlings Gold Glove recipients, Raleigh was awarded the American League Platinum Glove, distinguishing him as the top defender among Gold Glove winners.

The Platinum Glove award, which has been presented since 2011, is determined through a combination of sabermetrics and fan voting. Until now, no catcher had won the award in the American League. In the National League, Yadier Molina earned the honor four times.

The Mariners catcher topped Major League Baseball in games caught (135) and innings behind the plate (1,122), but his impact went far beyond his workload. For the second consecutive season, he led MLB in throwing out runners attempting to steal, cutting down 26 on the basepaths.

Raleigh joining elite company

Only three catchers—Raleigh, Jim Sundberg (1975-76), and Hall of Famer Gary Carter (1982-83)—have led MLB in this category in back-to-back seasons since it started being recorded.

He topped the American League in FanGraphs' defensive runs above average (23.9), led all catchers in framing (13), and held the highest fielding run value above 100 according to MLB Statcast (14). Additionally, he tied for first in defensive runs saved (16).

At just 24, Raleigh made his debut with Seattle in 2021, but his early struggles at the plate and challenges with breaking pitches had fans questioning his potential.

However, an injury in 2022 thrust him into regular big-league duty, where he quickly showcased his defensive prowess. Raleigh led the league in runners thrown out with 25 over 115 games. In his first three seasons, he's yet to throw out fewer than 25 runners, leading the league twice during that time.

By 2024, Raleigh has become a fan favorite in Seattle. His key role in breaking the Mariners' postseason drought in 2022 secured his place in the city's history, and he continues to demonstrate his worth in the lineup.

In addition to his Platinum Glove recognition, Raleigh set a new MLB record for home runs by a catcher in their first four seasons, edging out Hall of Famer Mike Piazza. With arbitration eligibility coming up in 2025 and free agency looming in 2028, the Mariners' notoriously tight-fisted owner, John Stanton, faces a critical decision, as Raleigh has more than earned a lucrative contract.