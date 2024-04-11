The back-and-forth between Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh and Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider continues.

After hitting a home run in the Mariners' 6-1 win over Toronto, Raleigh fired back at Schneider over comments made last season, according to Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic:

“After the game, Raleigh was asked by a Seattle Times reporter if the pitch from Blue Jays lefty reliever Tim Mayza was well executed.

The question’s framing dates back to last April when Raleigh hit two home runs against the Blue Jays in a 10-8 comeback win by the Mariners and Schneider said of Raleigh afterward, “He’s not very tough to pitch to when you execute your pitches. He’s hitting .200. I know he’s done damage against us and I think if you execute, he’s obviously got big damage potential and he’s got a lot of strikeout potential, too, and when you execute your pitches, you usually get the job done.”

Raleigh told reporters on Wednesday in the visitors’ clubhouse that he was aware of Schneider’s previous comments.

“I know a lot of guys have beef with him in the league,” Raleigh said. “His comments aren’t surprising, and I don’t have much to say. If you don’t have anything nice, don’t say it at all I guess, if you don’t want it to come back on you. Like I said, he’s got a lot of beef with people in the league and he kind of did it to himself.”'

Raleigh is struggling at the plate for the Mariners this season, hitting just .194. But he continued his success against the Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

In 15 career games against the Blue Jays, the Mariners catcher has batted .264 with a double, nine home runs and 16 RBIs.

His nine home runs versus Toronto and seven career home runs at Rogers Centre are his most against any team and at any opposing ballpark.

Mariners season outlook

The Mariners have gotten off to a slow start in 2024, sitting at 5-8 early in the season.

But team president of baseball operations Jerry DiPoto has high expectations.

“This is our time,” Dipoto said during spring training. “We have players just entering what should be the best seasons of their careers. And we think now our window is open and this is the group that can lead us there.”

He made it sure to express that they don't want to be a team that wins just enough to get by, but that they want to be a “contending team for a long time.” Last season, the Mariners were 88-74 which put them third in the AL West behind the Houston Astros and the World Series champions in the Texas Rangers.

“The idea here is that we want to be a contending team for a long time,” Dipoto said. “And if you consistently put yourself on the dance floor, that’s when good things happen. I said this jokingly in the offseason: the Dodgers went out and had a magnificent offseason. They have achieved in building what I think is one of the best rosters you will ever see. And the chances of them winning the World Series are still pretty small — comparatively.”

The Mariners take on the Chicago Cubs on Friday at T-Mobile Park.