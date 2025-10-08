The Seattle Mariners are one win away from making it to the ALCS for the first time in 24 years after they pulled out an 8-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers in Game 3 of their ALDS clash. After two low-scoring affairs to start the series, the Mariners' offense, which led MLB in total runs scored in the calendar month of September, came alive on Tuesday, with Cal Raleigh starring once more by hitting a home run and driving in three runs to pace his team — drawing MVP chants in the process.

But for as much fanfare and credit Raleigh deserves, Mariners starter Logan Gilbert does as well. Gilbert was pinpoint, as he allowed the Tigers to score just one run on four hits while striking out seven and walking none in six innings of work, earning his first career postseason win.

With Game 4 being the Mariners' first chance at punching their ticket to the ALCS, another big starting pitching performance will be required to quiet a Tigers team that will be raring to prove that they have what it takes to dig themselves out of yet another hole. That will put so much pressure on the shoulders of third-year starter Bryce Miller, whom Mariners manager Dan Wilson tapped as the team's starter for Game 4, according to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com.

Miller was on an upward trajectory in his first two seasons in the big-leagues; in 2024, he started in 31 games (pitched in a total of 180.1 innings) and recorded a clean ERA of 2.94. But in 2025, his numbers fell off in a big way, as he recorded an unsightly 5.68 ERA in 90.1 innings (18 starts).

It's important to note that Miller did miss a good chunk of the season with a right elbow injury. Nonetheless, in his return from the IL, he didn't fare much better, putting up an ERA of 5.62 in eight starts (41.2 innings).

Expect the Mariners to put him on a short leash.

Mariners bullpen will have to come up huge to back up Bryce Miller

Perhaps Miller would turn in his best performance of the season when it matters the most. After all, he's shown in the past that he's capable of being a consistently solid starting pitcher for the Mariners. But his performances this year don't inspire much confidence.

The Mariners' bullpen will have to come up huge; other than Caleb Ferguson, they were on point on Tuesday night anyway. This should be a good sign that Wilson can rely on them, especially if things go south for Miller on the road.