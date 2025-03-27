The Seattle Mariners got some significant business done just before Opening Day. They signed catcher Cal Raleigh to a six-year extension worth $105 million. He was rewarded for his great defensive catching while being one of Seattle's best hitters. Mariners president Jerry DiPoto released a statement about Raleigh in the official announcement.

“Cal is central to so much of what we do as a team,” Dipoto said. “His leadership on the field, combined with elite defense and impact offense, is rare among catchers in the game. We are fortunate that he’s a Mariner and thrilled that he’s here for the long haul.”

The extension buys out Raleigh's final two years of arbitration and four years of free agency. When it expires, he will be 35 years old. The Mariners' park is the hardest to hit in across baseball, but Raleigh has figured it out in his five-year MLB career. He led the team with 34 homers and 100 RBIs, 11 and 38 of which came at home in 2024.

The Mariners' big issue last year was offense. Raleigh was the only player with over 70 RBIs and they had the second-lowest team batting average in the league. Seattle did not do much to help itself in the offseason, so Raleigh will have to step up.

The Mariners have the pitching and need the offense

Reports and rumors have been swirling about what exactly is going on in Seattle's home park. Whether the batter's eye is crooked or not, Raleigh is not having any issues. Plus, he is leading one of the best rotations in the league that should be back in that category this season on defense.

The Mariners have talented players around Raleigh, like Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena. But they need to see the best of those players this season to make the playoffs. The Houston Astros will still challenge for the division title and the Texas Rangers' World Series hangover should be over. Seattle has to step up to compete this season.

Last year, the Mariners got off to an excellent start and then blew a ten-game division lead faster than any team in history. This year, they need to get off to a solid start and hold the line to reward the significant investment in this core. Otherwise, there could be significant changes.

The Mariners host the Athletics on Opening Day on Thursday. Maybe Raleigh can show out in his first game on a new deal.