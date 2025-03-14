The Seattle Mariners made a few roster moves on Friday. As the Mariners prepare for the 2025 season, releasing a former All-Star was among the aforementioned moves. The team announced veteran reliever Neftali Feliz has been released.

Feliz, 36, made his MLB debut in 2009 with the Texas Rangers. His rookie season was technically in 2010, however, and Feliz made quite an impression. A right-handed closer, Feliz pitched to a sparkling 2.73 ERA out of the Rangers bullpen. He added 40 saves and ultimately earned both an All-Star selection and the 2010 American League Rookie of the Year Award.

Feliz also pitched well in 2011 but was limited in 2012. He would end up pitching in Texas until 2015 before he joined the Detroit Tigers. Feliz has since pitched with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Milwaukee Brewers, Kansas City Royals, Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers. He last appeared in an MLB game in 2021.

He signed a minor league contract with the Mariners this past offseason in hopes of revitalizing his career. On Friday, though, the Mariners decided to move in a different direction.

Feliz can still provide important veteran prowess for a ball club. Perhaps a younger team that is developing pitchers could look to add Feliz. He also may be a fit for a contender looking for veteran relief depth.

The Mariners had a quiet offseason for the most part. It will be intriguing to see how Seattle fares in a rather winnable AL West. The Houston Astros are not the juggernaut they once were, while the Rangers have a lot of question marks. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Angels and Athletics probably won't contend in 2025, although anything is possible.

As a result, the Mariners could make some noise in the division. Seattle's pitching will lead the way, but the ball club will need the offense to step up and contribute.