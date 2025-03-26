MLB Opening Day is March 27, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the biggest name involved in trade rumors.

The Toronto Blue Jays have not been able to come to terms on a contract agreement with their star first baseman, and now they are at risk of losing him in free agency next offseason. While a megadeal is still on the table, as the two sides seem motivated to get a deal done, the Blue Jays can't afford to lose him for nothing. A trade with the Seattle Mariners makes sense if it comes down to that.

Mariners trade proposal for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Mariners receive: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Blue Jays receive: Lazaro Montes (Mariners No. 2 prospect, MLB 42nd), Cole Young (Mariners No. 3, MLB 49th), Ryan Sloan (Mariners No. 8), Luke Raley

The Mariners are one of the best teams in baseball, but that is predominantly because of their pitching staff. With Logan Gilbert, Luis Castillo, Bryce Miller, Bryan Woo, Emerson Hancock, and George Kirby, Seattle has the best rotation in the MLB. They desperately need an impact bat, and they can land one in the form of Guerrero Jr. without even sacrificing their pitching depth.

The Mariners have one of the best farm systems in the MLB. They have seven players in MLB.com's top 100 prospects list, which is tied for the most in the league. It will certainly take some big-name prospects to get a deal done for a player of Guerrero's caliber, but losing minor leaguers such as Lazaro Montes and Cole Young would be well worth it for Seattle.

Guerrero is coming off of his best season since 2021, but the Blue Jays finished last in the American League East, regardless. Last year, the first baseman hit 30 home runs while still maintaining a .323 batting average. He is clearly one of the best players in baseball, and because he is still only 26 years old, he may not have even reached his fullest potential yet. Guerrero's best season came at age 22, when he belted 48 home runs.

Guerrero would take Luke Raley's spot in this trade. Raley is a solid player, but Guerrero serves as a massive upgrade and the offensive star that the team desperately needs. This move would follow an MLB trade deadline deal last season for Randy Arozarena, and it may finally get the Mariners over the hump.

Blue Jays can't risk losing their first baseman for nothing

Trading Guerrero away would not be an easy choice for the Blue Jays, but it might become a necessary one sooner rather than later. The AL East is stacked, and even after a free agent move for Anthony Santander, the team could still finish last in their division. In that case, a franchise reset and complete rebuild would be more than necessary.

There would be no better way to kick off a rebuild than to dangle one of the best trade chips in baseball. Guerrero would demand a huge trade haul because he is not only talented but because he is still so young. The Blue Jays don't seem to be willing to pay the price Guerrero is requesting in contract talks, and they can't afford to lose him for nothing.

The Blue Jays could stay afloat with the addition of Raley in this hypothetical trade while also retooling for the future with three of the Mariners' best prospects. Toronto certainly shouldn't give Guerrero away for cheap, but if someone like the Mariners comes knocking with a huge trade offer, then the Blue Jays should strongly consider taking it.