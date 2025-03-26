Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is entering the final year of his contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. While most teams would have prioritized retaining a superstar player entering his prime, the Blue Jays failed to extend Guerrero during the offseason. But despite the team’s poor handling of the situation, a deal could still get done.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic released his list of 25 predictions for the 2025 season. And the top prognostication involves Guerrero. Bowden believes Vladdy and Toronto will reach an agreement on a 15-year, $577 million contract. And it will happen “on the eve of Opening Day – or soon after,” according to Bowden.

The optimistic take is actually in line with recent comments made by Blue Jays’ president Mark Shapiro, who predicted the team would sign Guerrero to a contract extension. Just as surprising, Vladdy’s response to Shapiro’s prediction was optimistic as well, although Guerrero made it clear he’s focusing on baseball and letting his agents handle negotiations with Toronto.

Will the Blue Jays extend Vladimir Guerrero Jr. before Opening Day?

Bowden’s number appears to be on the money as well. Guerrero is reportedly looking for $500 million. Yet, while the Blue Jays offered a $500 million contract, he rejected the deal because of the deferrals involved.

Guerrero wants a contract that’s worth $500 million in present value. Toronto’s offer was for $500 million on paper but when deferrals are taken into account, the actual current value of the deal could be as little as $400 million.

A $577 million contract with deferrals should bridge the gap between the player and the organization. But can the Blue Jays get there? The team has been criticized for its handling of Guerrero’s extension. And, although Toronto has been vocal this offseason about wanting to keep Vladdy, there certainly seemed to be questions about his future with the franchise during the 2024 season.

Guerrero would be an extremely hot commodity if he actually hits the open market after this season. A bidding war would likely break out, pushing his number far past what he’s willing to accept from the Blue Jays right now. Guerrero’s been clear that he isn’t asking for a $600 million contract. Hopefully the team can add $50-$75 million to their last offer and keep one of baseball’s best players in Toronto.