The Tampa Bay Rays are in the middle of another up-and-down season after finishing just under .500 a year ago. The team is surrounded by talented teams in the American League East, but find themselves near the bottom of the division. Kevin Cash has tried a lot of different things to try and find some consistency, but many players on the Rays roster still need to settle into 2025.

One of the few bright spots on the year is the explosive play of Junior Caminero, who excited the organization in spring training. The 21-year-old leads the team in home runs (as of May 15) and is one of the faces of their offense. Unfortunately for him, the team is a below average team when it comes to offensive production. After the Rays traded Randy Arozarena at the deadline last year, they did so believing that Caminero could take his place.

The Rays still believe that their team can make a run in the postseason before moving on from their veterans and into a rebuild. They need more time to see what they really have, especially with Shane McClanahan still on the injured list. If they want to make a push into the AL playoff picture, they need to make moves to bring in players who can give them a boost. However, Tampa Bay is in a tough spot when looking at their assets.

Here are three players that the Rays could target as the trade deadline gets closer.

St. Louis Cardinals Shortstop Masyn Winn

Taylor Walls is off to a great start in the field for Tampa Bay, holding a DWAR of 1.3 as of May 15. However, his performance at the plate is underwhelming. He is batting .200 with just one home run so far this season. At a position as crucial as shortstop, the Rays need more contribution at the plate from that spot in their lineup. Come playoff time, Walls fits much better as a defensive replacement, not the everyday shortstop.

Masyn Winn isn't the fielder that Walls is, but he is a much better offensive player. The 23-year-old is batting .281 and has five homers so far in 2025. He is part of the youth movement for the St. Louis Cardinals along with Jordan Walker and Lars Nootbaar. Unfortunately for Tampa Bay, his price tag will be high if St. Louis does decide that he is available.

In order to contend, teams are often required to give up future pieces and prioritize the present. Winn would cost the Rays one of their top prospects and potentially some draft capital in order to convince the Cardinals to make the deal. They also need St. Louis to slip in the standings, forcing them to consider their future instead of short-term contention.

Chicago Cubs Catcher Carson Kelly

From one National League Central team to another, the Chicago Cubs are also contending in 2025. Kyle Tucker leads a Cubs offense that is one of the best in the league, but Chicago is getting contributions across the roster. Miguel Amaya is emerging as a capable player both in the field and behind the plate. He and Carson Kelly can't both play behind the plate each game, giving the team an expendable piece to dangle in trade talks.

When comparing Kelly and Amaya, the former has the edge almost everywhere. However, Amaya is right behind him in most statistics and is four years younger. He is the better long-term option for the Cubs moving forward, and Kelly's hot start is something they could sell high on.

Tampa Bay signed Danny Jansen to a one-year deal this offseason, but the veteran catcher has underwhelmed. In order to boost their offense, the Rays need to replace him with a player who will give them more at the plate. Kelly is capable of hitting for both average and power, giving the team another weapon to place around Caminero and Yandy Diaz.

Athletics Relief Pitcher Jose Leclerc

Jose Leclerc was a key member of the Texas Rangers' World Series championship team in 2023. He secured four saves and won a game on the way to a title. The two seasons since then have seen his play decline, but he is still effective out of the bullpen. Unfortunately, there hasn't been very much opportunity for Leclerc since he joined the Athletics to show off what he can do because of a lat injury.

The 30-year-old is on the 60-day IL, but even when he returns, he is expendable. The Athletics relievers are playing well in front of Mason Miller, putting the young closer in position to secure saves at the end of games. When he does find his way back to the bullpen, Leclerc won't be as valuable as he was at the beginning of the season.

If the Athletics do choose to shop in, Tampa Bay would be one of the first teams in line with an offer in hand. Their relievers outside of Pete Fairbanks don't offer much. Leclerc comes in and immediately gives Cash a go-to setup man to turn to before the ninth inning.

The next couple of months will reveal a lot for the Rays. If they are able to turn things around, they could operate opportunistically as buyers. If they falter and slip into last place in their division, they could sell their veterans to the highest bidder. Regardless of how their season goes, Tampa Bay will have an impact during the 2025 MLB trade deadline.