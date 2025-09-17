The Texas Rangers are one of many American League teams in the middle of the Wild Card race. However, Bruce Bochy's team has suffered some devastating injuries down the stretch of the regular season. With Adolis Garcia and Nathan Eovaldi out for the season, Corey Seager's absence looms large. However, the Rangers' manager had some good news about his shortstop's status.

Seager has been out for more than three weeks after undergoing an appendectomy. His recovery has gone well, but there is no real timetable for his return. Entering Tuesday's action, the Rangers have 11 games left in the regular season. With a depleted roster, the odds are against Texas when it comes to its chances at a postseason berth. However, they are not done yet.

Bochy and the rest of the coaching staff have monitored Seager since his procedure. His recovery has been methodical, but his return could be exactly what the Rangers need to spark a run. Texas needs to make up just three games in order to snatch a Wild Card spot from the Houston Astros. The Rangers kicked off a series against their divisional rivals on Tuesday night.

Bochy spoke with DLLS Sports' Jeff Wilson about Seager's status. According to him, the shortstop is progressing through his recovery slowly but surely.

“Corey Seager took some light swings today in the cages, manager Bruce Bochy said before the game. Seager remains sore, but he's trying to get back. Thursday is the three-week mark since his appendectomy,” Wilson said.

Bochy has seen Garcia leave his batting order for a extended stretch. Injuries to Semien and Seager have thrown the final stretch of the season into chaos. Not having players like Nathan Eovaldi available makes a deep playoff run unlikely. Despite the losses, the Rangers are committed to making the most of their season, no matter who is on the field.