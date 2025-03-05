Wyatt Langford made his MLB debut for the Texas Rangers in 2024. One of the organization’s top prospects made the Opening Day roster and enjoyed a solid rookie season hitting 16 home runs and producing a 111 OPS+ and 3.9 WAR.

While his first year in the majors contained some ups and downs, the future looks bright for the 23-year-old left fielder. And no one could accuse him of lacking confidence.

When asked for an athletic comparison for himself, Langford didn’t hold back. “Let me go running back. I don’t know who, though. I don’t want to do baseball… I’ll do CMC. Christian McCaffrey,” Langford asserted, via MLB Network on X.

You could then see all the life drain out of him when the host countered his comp with a slightly different take. “I had you more as a Jeff Conine.” Ouch.

No offense to Mr. Marlin, who had a long and successful MLB career. But it’s way cooler to think of yourself as the 49ers’ dynamic, athletic marvel who racked up over 2,000 total yards and 21 touchdowns in his epic 2023 season.

However, while less fun, the Conine comparison is probably far more accurate.

The Rangers hope Wyatt Langford can help lead a bounce back season in 2025

The Rangers took Langford fourth overall in the 2023 draft and he enjoyed a meteoric rise through the organization’s farm system. Langford was ranked as the sixth overall prospect in baseball in 2024, according to MLB.com. He then caught on with the big league club.

His biggest moment came in a walk-off grand slam against the New York Yankees in September. With that blast he joined Jackie Robinson as the only players ever to hit for the cycle, record an inside-the-park home run and walk it off with a grand slam in the same season.

The Rangers made a surprise postseason run in 2023, reaching the playoffs for the first time in seven years and stunning the baseball universe by winning the World Series. The following season, Langford’s first in the majors, was a letdown as the team missed the playoffs altogether, finishing with a losing record.

The Rangers hope to rebound in 2025, with some help from their CMC-esque outfielder. Langford dealt with an injury during spring training, but the left oblique strain was mild and he’s expected to be good to go for Opening Day.