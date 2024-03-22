Wyatt Langford and Jack Leiter are two of the best prospects in the Texas Rangers system. One is now slated to make the Rangers Opening Day roster while the other is scheduled for some more minor league seasoning.

Langford has officially made the Opening Day roster, manager Bruce Bochy confirmed to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. In the same breathe, general manager Chris Young stated that it was “unlikely,” that Leiter would make the squad out of spring training, but that it's still in consideration.

Langford proves he's here to stay

Heading into spring training, Langford had just five games of Triple-A experience in his professional career. He played in just 44 total minor league games after the Rangers used the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft on him.

However, that didn't matter to Langford as he hit .388 with six home runs and 19 RBI through 22 spring training games. He has a monstrous .796 slugging percentage while his RBI total is the most among every player in spring training action, via Baseball Reference.

Langford's spring breakout came after his rapid ascent through the minor league system. It may have been just 44 games, but his .360 batting average, 10 home runs and 30 RBI certainly intriguing the Rangers.

The now former top prospect will get starts at both designated hitter and in the outfield in his first season of major league action. With Texas deciding to include him on their Opening Day roster, they're hoping there's a path for Wyatt Langford to make a Rookie of the Year push

Little longer for Leiter

While Langford ranks as the team's No. 2 prospect, Jack Leiter isn't far behind at No. 8, via MLB Pipeline. While Leiter technically has more minor league experience than Langford, Texas still wants him to put in some extra fine tuning.

The Rangers' first-round pick at No. 2 in 2021, Leiter has appeared in 43 games at the minor league level – 42 of them being starts. He holds a rough 5-19 record with a 5.37 ERA and a 223/105 K/BB ratio. Thrown right into the Double-A fire, the right-hander has struggled to truly find his footing outside of his strikeout numbers.

However, some progress was made in the run prevention department during spring training. He allowed four earned runs over his 10 innings pitched, earning a 3.60 ERA. His strikeout numbers took a step backwards though as he holds a 3/4 K/BB ratio.

Jack Leiter is still a major part of the Rangers' plans for their rotation of the future. But after signing Michael Lorenzen, he doesn't become an immediate need. Texas would rather he re-fine his tools before making the major league leap.

Texas two-time

The 2023 season was a historic campaign for the Rangers, winning the World Series for the first time in franchise history. The only thing that would be sweeter is going back-to-back in 2024.

Texas' roster will certainly look different. Jordan Montgomery, a second half staple of the rotation, remains a free agent. Nathaniel Lowe will open the season on the injured list with an oblique strain while Corey Seager is questionable for Opening Day with an abdominal issue. Those injuries on top of the ones to Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle.

But the Rangers remain confident with the inclusion of Langford to their roster. A fast riser, the slugger is one of the most intriguing prospects to make their debut during the 2024 season. While he may not have as much experience, the Rangers believe his bat is ready for the major leagues.

Texas is hoping Leiter's arm will soon follow. Perhaps he will begin the year in Triple-A, rather than Double-A. Regardless, the Rangers' brass will certainly have their eyes on Leiter's starts throughout the early season.

Veterans like Adolis Garcia, Marcus Siemian and Seager helped carry the Rangers to their first World Series ring. Now it's Langford's turn to help lead the charge.