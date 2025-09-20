The Texas Rangers are locked in a battle for the last AL Wild Card spot, and the devastating news of Scott Littlefield’s death at 59 has shaken the entire organization. Rangers president Chris Young honored his memory Saturday morning, as the veteran evaluator and Player Personnel Special Assistant was found dead in a hotel while on assignment. No cause of death has been released. The announcement sent shockwaves through the scouting community. As a result, the passing of one of the most respected voices in baseball leaves behind a legacy that reached far beyond the field.

In response to the heartbreaking news, Chris Young shared a heartfelt message on behalf of the club. “Scott was one of the most respected scouts in Major League Baseball who had an incredible impact on this organization. His voice was influential in all aspects of our baseball operation from professional, amateur, and international scouting to Major League player evaluation. He was an invaluable resource and advisor. More importantly, he was one of the most genuine and caring individuals in the game.”

Furthermore, the Rangers also posted on X, formerly Twitter, to recognize his legacy. “We mourn the passing of Player Personnel Special Assistant, Scott Littlefield, who passed away yesterday at age 59. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this time.”

Finally, Chris Young emphasized the influence of Scott Littlefield within the Rangers at every level of scouting and player evaluation. Colleagues and players alike described a man remembered for his professional insight and his care for people. His absence leaves a deep void as the Rangers continue their push for October.