Things are looking up after the Texas Rangers swept the Milwaukee Brewers, and they are now two games behind the Seattle Mariners for the final AL Wild Card spot. Now, there is a chance that they can make a run. The Rangers' wildcard hopes and division title hopes are alive. Ultimately, that means what looked like a lost season can turn fruitful. A few Rangers players have gotten hurt, but they are still battling away.

Texas has +330 odds to make the playoffs as the sixth seed, according to FanDuel. Additionally, they also have a chance to win the division. This did not even look possible a few weeks ago. But now? Things are looking good, and the Rangers have a good chance to get hot and attempt to win their second title in three seasons.

The Rangers will first have to get through a six-game road trip. First, they will head to Queens to face the New York Mets. Then, they will head to South Texas to face the Houston Astros. The Rangers will then have a six-game homestand against the Miami Marlins and Minnesota Twins. Finally, they will end the regular season with three games in Ohio against the Cleveland Guardians.

Despite the injuries to key Rangers players, there is hope. It's time to discuss how things have gone for the Rangers, while also outlining what players need to do more.

How the Rangers have done this season

Things started rocky for the Rangers, as they went 16-15 going into May. Then, they were 28-31 heading into June. By the time June came around, Corey Seager sustained a hamstring strain, and the first signs of trouble arrived.

The Rangers were 41-44 going into July. Then, they were 48-49 at the All-Star Break. Things started to look promising, as the Rangers were 57-53 going into August. Unfortunately, this is where everything went south. Although Texas finished the month of August with a 71-67 record, they also suffered numerous injuries.

Marcus Semien endured an injury that has kept him out ever since. If that was not bad enough, Nathan Eovaldi is out for the season after enduring a shoulder injury. When September came around, things should have gotten better. Instead, Adolis Garcia suffered another injury and is out indefinitely. Things look worse than ever. Yet, they have endured. Texas has gone 6-3 in September and pulled back to within two games of the AL West and last spot in the AL Wild Card.

How is Texas doing this?

Despite the injuries, the Rangers have somehow found a way to stay alive. When looking at the big picture, they are simply getting production from all parts of the lineup. They even got a two-run home run from Michael Helman the other day, and a grand slam the night before.

When they played the Houston Astros, they took 2 of 3, thanks in part to good pitching and enough runs. Although the results have not been consistent, many role players are stepping up more now than ever. But lost in the good vibes of what is working for Texas is the one Rangers player who is not performing at the level many expect. When he debuted last season, there were major expectations. So far, the results have been mixed. That Rangers player is Wyatt Langford.

Why Wyatt Langford must help Rangers win AL Wild Card spot

It has not been all bad. In fact, earlier this season, Langford displayed his amazing defense to help his team win a game. But his production at the plate has been far too inconsistent. For the season, Langford is batting .244 with 21 home runs, 60 RBIs, and 70 runs. He has 113 hits. Also, Langford has an on-base percentage of .341 with a .778 ops. He has also drawn 67 walks while striking out 144 times and stealing 18 bases while getting caught six times.

The last two series matchups have not gone well for Langford. He is just 4-for-24 in the series against the Brewers and Astros. That is not good enough for what the expectations are for him. If the Rangers are to make a playoff push, they need one of their few healthy players to get better at the plate. Langford has displayed power in the past. Now, he must show up when the team needs him to.

Langford might be the last Rangers player standing amidst all the injuries. Consequently, his team might not be able to snag an AL Wild Card spot if he cannot do his share at the plate. Everyone remembers the Rangers' title run and how it started from a hot stretch. If the team wishes to do that again, then Langford needs to be at the center of it, making it happen.