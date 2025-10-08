The Toronto Blue Jays may have dropped Game 3 of the 2025 ALDS to the New York Yankees Tuesday night, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. delivered another legendary moment that cemented his place in MLB postseason history. With a first-inning home run at Yankee Stadium, the Blue Jays slugger became just the second player in MLB history to homer and drive in multiple runs in each of his first three games of a single postseason.

OptaSTATS took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm the milestone, sharing that Guerrero's performance matched a postseason feat last achieved over 50 years ago.

“Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the @BlueJays is the second player in MLB history with a homer and multiple RBI in each of his first 3 games of a single postseason. The other was Hank Aaron in 1969.”

Guerrero’s opposite-field blast off Carlos Rodon traveled 427 feet and gave the Blue Jays an early 2-0 lead in Game 3. He finished with two hits, two RBIs, and two runs scored, but the Yankees responded with a mid-game surge to win 9-6 and cut Toronto’s series lead to 2-1. Game 4 is set for Wednesday in New York, where the Yankees will try to force a decisive Game 5.

Despite the loss, Guerrero’s power surge continues to drive Toronto’s postseason story. His three home runs and eight RBIs lead all players through the first three games of the 2025 ALDS. His consistency at the plate has set the tone for the Blue Jays’ offense, providing crucial momentum in every game so far.

Guerrero is hitting .615 in the 2025 ALDS with 8 hits, 3 home runs, 8 RBIs, and 5 runs scored through three games. Over his career against Rodon, he’s 10-for-17 with a home run, 5 RBIs, and no strikeouts in 21 plate appearances.

Toronto fans will hope his momentum carries into Game 4, where the Blue Jays will try to advance to their first ALCS since 2016. Whether or not they win the series, Guerrero’s name now stands beside Hank Aaron — a fitting reminder that baseball’s postseason is where legends are made.