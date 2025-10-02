For the first time since 2015, the Toronto Blue Jays won the AL East. While they had the same record (94-68) as the New York Yankees, a tiebreaker between the two teams allowed the Blue Jays to win their first division crown in ten years. Now, as the AL's top seed, Toronto is currently on a bye, awaiting the winner of the Yankees-Boston Red Sox AL Wild Card series. Part of the Jays' preparation for the ALDS is intrasquad games. During an intrasquad matchup on Thursday, team beat reporter Keegan Matheson reported via X, formerly Twitter, that veteran starter Chris Bassitt struck out slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on a slow-motion curveball.

“Chris Bassitt struck out Daulton Varsho, then got Vladimir Guerrero swinging through strike three on a 69-mph curveball, which I expect Vladdy will be hearing about all evening,” posted Matheson on Thursday afternoon.

Thursday was the second day of intrasquad games, according to Matheson. In addition to Bassitt, fellow starters Shane Bieber and Max Scherzer also spent time on the bump. With the Yankees or Red Sox awaiting them, the Blue Jays are certainly familiar with both of their potential ALDS opponents. Now, the focus for Toronto will be on getting past one of those rivals and hosting the AL Championship Series at Rogers Centre. Can a veteran rotation led by Scherzer, Bieber, and Bassitt get a decisive series win starting on Saturday?

Can Blue Jays win ALDS, advance to ALCS for first time since 2016?

Article Continues Below

Bassitt is currently on the IL but could be activated for the ALDS. The veteran was put on the injured list due to a back injury, yet he's healed nicely. Now, he'll look to team up with Bieber and Scherzer to lead an experienced Blue Jays rotation. Fellow veteran Jose Berrios might not be back any time soon, so getting Bassitt back would be a huge boon to the Jays' staff.

Meanwhile, Guerrero Jr. will look to continue a good 2025 campaign. The first baseman signed a long-term extension with the Blue Jays before the season. Since then, Vladdy Jr. has continued to show why he's worth the big bucks. While the Jays are likely going to be without shortstop Bo Bichette due to a knee injury, most of the lineup is at full strength. Can Guerrero Jr. and Bassitt help Toronto clinch their first ALCS appearance since 2016?