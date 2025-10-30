The Toronto Blue Jays, in a moment that perfectly captured the emotion of Game 5 of the 2025 World Series vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers, watched Davis Schneider ignite the night with a leadoff home run that changed everything.

Just minutes after the blast, a viral baseball video spread across social media capturing Steve Schneider, the father of the 26-year-old outfielder, reacting to his son’s unforgettable moment. The emotional clip, which quickly gained thousands of views, showed him shouting in disbelief as the ball cleared the wall — the pure reaction of a proud parent witnessing a dream come true on baseball’s biggest stage.

“OH NO! NO WAY! OH MY GOD! YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING ME!”

"OH NO! NO WAY! OH MY GOD! YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING ME!" A proud dad moment for Steve Schneider as he reacts to his son Davis' leadoff home run from his POV 🙌 (via @bballdad44745)pic.twitter.com/YwYLfnQ7Wu https://t.co/VXzmyPVY5O — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 30, 2025

Article Continues Below

The leadoff blast to get Game 5 underway marked Schneider’s first home run of the World Series and instantly made history. Moments later, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. followed with another, making the Blue Jays the first team ever to open a World Series game with back-to-back home runs. The early fireworks gave Toronto a 2-0 lead, and by the fourth inning, the club had stretched it to 3-1 as the stunned Dodger Stadium crowd looked on.

Schneider’s father’s emotional outburst — captured by user @bballdad44745 from his seat behind the plate on X (formerly known as Twitter) — perfectly embodied the energy surrounding this team. His reaction reflected the pride of a parent watching his son find redemption after earlier struggles in the series and mirrored the passion fueling the Blue Jays as they chase their first championship since 1993.

Beyond its viral power, the clip has become a human moment in an otherwise pressure-filled postseason. The combination of family emotion, franchise history, and on-field brilliance transformed a single swing into one of the defining images of the 2025 Fall Classic.