The Toronto Blue Jays got a lot of production from Ernie Clement during the 2025 season. The infielder is now taking his talents to Team USA, for the World Baseball Classic in 2026. The announcement was made on Tuesday with a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Clement joins a Team USA ball club that already includes star pitcher Paul Skenes, and slugger Aaron Judge. Team USA is expected to have their hands full in the World Baseball Classic, especially with a Japan team featuring Shohei Ohtani leading the way.

Clement finished this regular season with the Blue Jays hitting at a .277 batting average with 50 RBIs. The infielder also had some big performances in the postseason. He helped guide Toronto to the World Series.

“Clement, who set a single-postseason record with 30 hits and ran his postseason hitting streak up to 13. Clement, who posted a .277/.313/.398 slash line over 157 games in the regular season, picked up three hits in World Series Game 7 to eclipse the mark of 29 set by the Rays’ Randy Arozarena in 2020,” an MLB.com report stated.

The Blue Jays ended up losing the World Series in seven games to Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Team USA looks strong for the 2026 World Baseball Classic

Team USA fans certainly hope that Clement can keep up that kind of bonkers production in the World Baseball Classic. Clement left his Blue Jays teammates and coaches in awe with his offense during the Fall Classic.

“Historic,” said Blue Jays manager John Schneider, per that MLB.com report. “You don't see that very often. We're talking about really good pitchers — right-handers, left-handers. Ernie had a phenomenal year. I hope he wins a Gold Glove. He should. And he kind of became one of the faces of our team because of the way he plays.”

Team USA is building up a strong roster for this year's event. There are several strong hitters on the American club, including Judge and Seattle Mariners star catcher Cal Raleigh. Tarik Skubal is part of a pitching rotation that includes Skenes.

The World Baseball Classic begins in March.