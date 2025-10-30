The Toronto Blue Jays are so close to the finish line that they can almost feel the tape. The Jays are coming off consecutive wins in Los Angeles to take a 3-2 lead after falling to 2-1 after an incredible 18-inning Game 3.

With how good this Dodgers team is, everybody knows this series is not close to being over. If the Dodgers win Game 6 with Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound, they will put themselves in a good position to win Game 7 on Saturday night. Yamamoto has been extremely dominant this postseason, and the Dodgers won Game 2 pretty easily with him on the mound.

Even with the Blue Jays' offense hitting lights out, they need one of their star players back for Game 6. According to manager John Schneider, it looks like George Springer is trending toward playing on Friday, which is a great boost when taking on Yamamoto.

Schneider spoke to the media about it, via Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.

“George Springer ‘was right on the fence' of starting in Game 5, and ‘he probably could have. I was really juggling what's best for him, what's best for the team… He was close and he was ready to come in.

‘Hopefully he's good to go tomorrow… making sure he feels comfortable and confident, and not just for one at-bat. He's kind of checked every box physically so far, so see how tomorrow goes.'”

Springer always shows up in the postseason and has already established himself as a force in 2025. His Game 7 3-run home run in the ALCS is as legendary a hit as you can have. If Toronto wins the World Series, you can put that home run up there as one of the “clutchest” of all time in the history of the sport.

Kevin Gausman will toe the slab for the Jays in Game 6, aiming to give his team enough leg room to score enough runs and end the season on top.