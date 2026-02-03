The 2026 MLB season will mark the 50th season for the Toronto Blue Jays. As a result, they are looking to immortalize their World Series hero Joe Carter.

On Monday, it was made official that Carter will have a statue in his honor. In a video message, Carter marked the occasion.

“As we celebrate our 50th season, they are unveiling a statue of myself,” Carter said. “Symbolic of the 1993 Toronto Blue Jays, World Series champions, and not just me, but the whole team and the whole city. Because you know what? We could not have done it without you guys. So I cannot think of a better way to celebrate that than to have everybody around, teammates, fans, everybody celebrating. Because it's not about one person, it's about a whole country.”

A statue for ALL of us 🇨🇦 A message from Joe Carter: pic.twitter.com/BT8cl8GsWj — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) February 2, 2026

In 1993, the Blue Jays were the defending World Series champions. They faced off against the Philadelphia Phillies, which included John Kruck, Curt Schilling, Lenny Dykstra, and Mitch “Wild Thing” Williams.

In Game 6, Carter hit a historic walk-off home run over Williams in the bottom of the 9th. The moment still lives on in baseball lore. It was only the second time that a World Series ended on a walk-off home run.

The last time was in Game 7 of the 1960 World Series by Bill Mazeroski to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to the title over the New York Yankees.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays are coming off playing in an epic seven game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Though they lost, it put Toronto back on the baseball map.

Carter's home run, plus Toronto's back-to-back titles, solidified baseball's place north of the border.