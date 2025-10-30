The Toronto Blue Jays can win the World Series in Game 6 at home on Friday, just like they did in 1993. Joe Carter hit the homer that ended Game 6 against the Philadelphia Phillies and secured the World Series for the Blue Jays. Now, according to Daulton Varsho, Carter is ready to pass on the hero torch.

“I’ve seen it a thousand times,” Varsho said about Carter's homer, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “But Joe has even told us, ‘Go out there and win, so I don’t have to keep coming here and doing this stuff.’ It was kind of funny. Obviously, he’s enjoyed the moment, enjoyed everything, but now is our time.”

Carter hit a three-run homer off Mitch Williams in the bottom of the ninth to win Game 6 8-6 in 1993. It was the second of two consecutive World Series wins for the Blue Jays and was their most recent AL pennant until this October. Carter threw out the first pitch before Game 1 of this World Series, but is ready to move on from those requirements.

The Blue Jays already have one candidate for World Series hero in Trey Yesavage. The rookie who started the year in High-A won both of his World Series starts and put together an epic performance in Game 5 on the road. Kevin Gausman will get the ball in Game 6 and could be the hero as well.

But the Blue Jays fans will love Vladimir Guerrero Jr for the next 14 years. win or lose this October. His solo homer in the first inning off Blake Snell gave them a 2-0 lead in Game 5, continuing his epic postseason. The face of the franchise signed a $500 million deal at the beginning of the season and has paid that off already.

The Blue Jays can win the World Series in Game 6 at home once again on Friday night.