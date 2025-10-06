The Toronto Blue Jays wasted no time responding to speculation about pitch tipping in the 2025 ALDS against the New York Yankees. Manager John Schneider confirmed the team is reviewing reliever Seranthony Dominguez ahead of Game 3, focusing on clarity, tempo, and clean mechanics.

The Yankees trail 2-0 in this best-of-five series after being outscored 23-10 in the first two games in Toronto. Every edge matters now. If a tell exists, the Yankees will find it. Aaron Judge appeared to signal before splitters, raising concern among Blue Jays coaches and hitters.

Schneider addressed it with direct intent. He stressed routine, tempo, and repeatable moves. The message was simple. Keep the hand still. Hide the ball. Control the base paths. That is how the Blue Jays keep command in October.

Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing what he heard from the Blue Jays manager about whether Dominguez might have been tipping pitches to the Yankees during Game 2.

“Yeah, looking at it. You've got to do a good job of being clean, being tight. It's part of the game. We'll look at it and make any adjustments we need to make and try to keep them off second.”

Article Continues Below

The point hit home. Tipping pitches is legal to spot on the field. It is also lethal when a hitter knows what is coming. That is why the Blue Jays are locking in on glove spot, arm track, and timing.

The Blue Jays still hold control of the series, fueled by an offense that has scored in waves. If needed, Schneider can turn to Jeff Hoffman, Louis Varland, or Brendon Little to steady the bullpen. The depth is there, and the lineup can cover short gaps, but tightening mechanics remains the top priority.

Toronto’s focus now shifts to maintaining rhythm as the series moves to New York. The club has the momentum, but small mistakes can change everything in October, where every pitch carries weight.

Game 3 will test their composure and adjustments. If the 30-year-old reliever fixes his delivery and the bullpen stays sharp, the Blue Jays could finish the job and punch their ticket to the ALCS.