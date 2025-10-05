The Toronto Blue Jays bludgeoned the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the ALDS. Toronto took the Division Series-opener 10-1 after the Yankees’ bullpen collapsed, allowing eight runs over their last two innings. However, before the game turned into a blowout, the Blue Jays had to escape a bases loaded jam in the sixth inning and a tense moment with Aaron Judge.

Toronto’s Game 1 starter Kevin Gausman was cruising along with five scoreless innings. But the Yankees threatened the Blue Jays’ 2-0 lead in the sixth. New York loaded the bases, setting Judge up for a big RBI opportunity.

“It wasn’t great, to be honest with you. That’s the last guy you want up,” manager John Schneider said after the game, per SNY Yankees videos.

Schneider stuck with his starter in the pivotal moment. And Gausman retired Judge in an eight-pitch at-bat. “That’s a huge, huge strikeout obviously, to who is gonna be the MVP of the league probably,” the veteran manager added.

Schneider says he kept Gausman in the game because the two-time All-Star’s pitch count was still low and his velocity hadn’t declined. “You’re kinda feeding off the emotion a little bit too… but it didn't feel great, honestly, with Judge coming up, bases loaded and nobody out. It's basically the last thing you want to see.”

Blue Jays survive bases loaded jam in ALDS Game 1

After the big time strikeout, Cody Bellinger walked on four pitches. But Schneider still wasn’t ready to go to the bullpen. Gausman responded by retiring Ben Rice on a pop up.

“Kev made big pitches, man,” Schneider said. “Just wanted a little power against Stanton and Louis [Varland] came in and was great.”

Varland struck Stanton out on a 100 mph four-seamer, ending the Yankees’ threat. Although New York pushed a run across, it was a squandered opportunity. The Yankees stranded seven runners in the 10-1 defeat and the Blue Jays’ bullpen worked 3.1 scoreless innings Saturday.

Toronto got on top early with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s solo home run in the first inning. Alejandro Kirk added two solo shots, becoming the fourth player in Blue Jays’ history with a multi-homer postseason game.

However, Toronto blew the game open with a four-run seventh inning. Yankees reliever Luke Weaver allowed three runs on two hits and a walk without recording an out in his Game 1 appearance.