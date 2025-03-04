As MLB tests the Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) challenge system in spring training, player reactions are starting to emerge. After making his spring debut for the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, Max Scherzer, who failed both of his challenge attempts, made his stance on the ABS system crystal clear.

“I’m a little skeptical on this. I get what we’re trying to do here, but I think major-league umpires are really good. They’re really good. So what are we actually changing here?” Scherzer remarked. “We know there are going to be strikes that are changed to balls, and balls that are changed to strikes.. So we’re going to basically be even. So are we actually going to improve the game? Are the umpires really that bad? I don’t think so.”

He was just getting started. When asked if a 50-50 split on challenges would make the system pointless, Scherzer had plenty more to say.

“I’m paying attention to it. You know, kind of my gut is that it’s going to be 50-50 and you don’t really have a net gain. (But) I’m waiting. We’ll see. But for me, I just think the umpires are really good,” the newest member of the Blue Jays continued.

In a lively exchange with The Athletic's Jayson Stark, who tried to break down the technology behind ABS, the three-time Cy Young winner grew more frustrated before delivering one of his most memorable quotes.

Max Scherzer just wants to play baseball

“Can we just play baseball?” Scherzer inquired. “We’re humans. Can we just be judged by humans? Do we really need to disrupt the game? I think humans are defined by humans.”

MLB's push to test ABS, which has been in use at various minor league levels since 2021, largely responds to frustrations over inconsistent ball and strike calls—or as Scherzer described them, “judged by humans.”

MLB has also experimented with full ABS, where robotic umpires make every ball and strike call. However, implementing such a system would drastically alter the game, eliminating the human element entirely. The ABS challenge system serves as a middle ground between tradition and technology.

Scherzer admitted he understands the league’s intent but remained skeptical about the effectiveness of the system. Meanwhile, player reactions have been varied, with some embracing the change and others expressing concerns.

Max Scherzer delivered a strong spring debut for the Blue Jays, tallying four strikeouts and generating eight whiffs on 16 swings across four different pitches in just two innings. However, he isn’t putting too much stock into the numbers.

The 40-year-old veteran understands how to prepare for the season and fine-tune his game during spring training. His current priority is ensuring his body reacts well to a structured ramp-up while sharpening his game speed—especially after back surgery sidelined him early in 2024, followed by shoulder and groin injuries that disrupted the latter part of his season.