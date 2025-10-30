The city of Toronto is riddled with anticipation. Come Friday, they may witness the Blue Jays winning the World Series for the first time since 1993. Or they will have to wait another day and close it out in Game 7.

Either way, the series will close out at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. In which the facility will unveil one of its most interesting features before the world's eyes, per MLB.

It turns out that when a ball sails into deep left or right field, it is not a foul pole, but a foul net in place. So instead of saying the ball is off the foul pole, it is off the foul net.

Off the foul … net? 🤔 DYK the Rogers Centre is the only MLB stadium to uniquely feature a net in place of a traditional pole? pic.twitter.com/FH0kbzMgsm — MLB (@MLB) October 30, 2025

Rogers Centre has been the Blue Jays' home since 1989. At the time, it was named the SkyDome. It made history by becoming the first baseball stadium to have a retractable roof. In 2005, it was renamed the Rogers Centre after Rogers Communications took ownership.

Along the way, the stadium played host to a few notable moments in Blue Jays history. In 1993, it was the venue where Joe Carter hit his historic walk-off home run in Game 6 of the World Series.

Nearly thirty years later, it was the place where George Springer hit his 7th inning home run to win Game 7 of the ALCS over the Seattle Mariners.

How Toronto is preparing for a potential Blue Jays championship win

Throughout Toronto, many different venues will host watch parties for Game 6 for those who aren't able to get into the Rogers Centre. For instance, Scotiabank Arena, the home of the Toronto Maple Leafs, will host a free watch party.

Additionally, the surrounding areas will be hosting their own watch parties at local bars. Plus, the fact that Game 6 will be played on Halloween gives fans an excuse to dress up.

All in all, it is shaping up to be a party like no other.