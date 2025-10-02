The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are heading for a winner-take-all Game 3 in their American League Wild Card Series. Given the history between these two teams, the game will have great significance. The winner of this contest will move on to face Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Division Series.

The Blue Jays enjoyed a fantastic season, capturing their first AL East title since 2015. More than this, they were able to capture the top seed in the American League. This is the first time the Blue Jays earned the AL's top seed since 1993, when just four teams made the postseason.

It's an exciting time for Toronto, and they are sure to give whoever they face a huge test. They are certainly aware of what's at stake. Guerrero recently mentioned that he is keeping tabs on the series between the Red Sox and Yankees.

“Was watching the game yesterday, yes. Just to see who we're gonna face. We know those teams, we've been playing them since spring training. Whatever comes, we just want to compete. We want to try to win it all,” he told The Athletic's Mitch Bannon on Wednesday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays hoping to win wide-open AL Pennant race

This MLB postseason is quite unique, espeically in the American League. Moreso than previous seasons, this is a very open postseason field. It feels as if any team could run the gauntlent and win the World Series at the end of the month.

The American League is especially tight-knit. No team in the AL won more than 94 games this season. The landscape of the postseason field changed drastically in its final month, as well. A historic collapse from the Detroit Tigers saw them make it as the sixth and final seed in the league. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Guardians won the American League Central after trailing by 15.5 games.

Both of those teams still have a claim to a potential World Series run, though. The Yankees, Red Sox, and Blue Jays also have a shot. And the Seattle Mariners look imposing heading into the postseason in their own right.

It's not going to be an easy run for any team in the AL. The Blue Jays know they have their work cut out for them. Still, they are keeping a close eye on both the Red Sox and Yankees ahead of the ALDS.