The New York Yankees evened their AL Wild Card series with the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday with a 4-3 win. The victory forces a winner-take-all Game 3 at Yankee Stadium Thursday night. After the dust settled, Yankees manager Aaron Boone explained what gave his team the advantage in the must-win matchup.

Boone credited one factor above all — defense.

Alongside the early spark from Ben Rice’s two-run home run and Carlos Rodon’s steady six innings, Boone's squad delivered when it mattered most with the glove. The Yankees vs. Red Sox rivalry, always defined by drama, saw a different kind of heroism this time — clean fielding and clutch plays.

The YES Network posted a 3.5-minute video of Boone’s postgame comments on their official X (formerly known as Twitter), noting his assessment of how the game was won.

“I thought our defense tonight was really, really good.”

"I thought our defense tonight was really, really good." – Aaron Boone on what helped the Yankees beat the Red Sox in Game 2 of the Wild Card pic.twitter.com/KCmj0WisML — YES Network (@YESNetwork) October 2, 2025

Boone’s comment reflected the team’s execution. The Yankees played error-free, turned key double plays—including one in the sixth to help Rodon escape trouble—and avoided the mistakes that hurt them in Game 1. The Red Sox, meanwhile, had a costly defensive lapse in the fifth when Jarren Duran misplayed an Aaron Judge hit, allowing the go-ahead run to score.

This kind of postseason defense is what the manager believes defines October, and heading into Game 3, he's emphasizing fundamentals. The clean defensive effort in Game 2 gives the club momentum and confidence for Thursday night's decisive matchup in the Bronx.

With rookie Cam Schlittler set to start Game 3, the Yankees will look to replicate their all-around effort from Game 2. As Boone’s message suggests, it may not be the biggest swing but the cleanest play that determines who moves on.