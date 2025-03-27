All the talk about Vladimir Guerrero Jr's contract has been the talk of the Toronto Blue Jays. With opening day starting on Thursday for the Blue Jays, predictions have flown in from everywhere.

The Athletic's Stephen Nesbitt explained what he thinks will happen with Guerrero Jr and the team.

“The Blue Jays will not only extend Vladimir Guerrero Jr,” Nesbitt said. “15 years, $600 million with deferrals. But will ride his bat to a Wild Card berth and the club’s first ALDS appearance since 2016.

The prediction is bold, considering the state of the American League East. The New York Yankees are the reigning AL champions. The Boston Red Sox have made some improvements as well. Still, the Baltimore Orioles have a plethora of young talent.

It has left the Blue Jays in the dust. Last season, they finished with a 74-88 record and fifth in the AL East. On a team with Guerrero Jr, it didn't make too much sense.

While the division itself was tough, it was a season riddled with tension and disappointment. Not to mention, Guerrero Jr's contract was a major talking point.

He talked about wanting to stay with Toronto, but he also knows his worth.

Will Vladimir Guerrero lead the Blue Jays to prominence?

In his sixth season, Guerrero Jr had the most efficient year of his career. He batted .323 with 30 home runs and 103 RBIs. It was a major step up in terms of efficiency.

Everyone knew his power, but his discipline was to be admired. Not to mention, his durability is beyond impressive. Guerrero Jr played in 158 of 162 possible games. Even when his team wasn't set to make the playoffs or the Wild Card, he continued playing.

With the state of the AL East, it's tough to say what the Blue Jays will be able to do. However, the Yankees lost Juan Soto and the Orioles lost Corbin Burnes. If anything, this might be the opportunity for Toronto to capitalize on.

Whether or not they do won't be known until Opening Day commences. However, Guerrero Jr has so much production and ability. They can rely on him to win them a handful of games.

After all, he had a 6.2 wins above replacement value, the highest value on the team. At the end of the day, Guerrero Jr isn't afraid to test free agency if the Blue Jays don't give him the desired figure.

Either way, the season will begin and the Blue Jays slugger will likely continue to dominate.