The Toronto Blue Jays recently agreed to a 14-year, $500 million contract extension with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Rumors had swirled for months about a possible extension, but nothing came to fruition until the recently reported agreement. Blue Jays fans are excited about the Guerrero news, but what does it mean for Bo Bichette?

Bichette addressed the topic on Monday, via TV sports broadcaster Hazel Mae.

“Has been my goal since I was a kid… to be with one organization my whole career, and building a winning culture with Vladdy, but nothing's on the table right now,” Bichette said.

It seems as if Bichette isn't against the idea of staying in Toronto and playing alongside Guerrero for years to come. With that being said, the shortstop admitted that “nothing's on the table” at the moment.

The Blue Jays' focus was seemingly to sign Guerrero to an extension before he was set to hit free agency following the 2025 campaign. Toronto would probably be open to signing Bichette to an extension as well, but it doesn't seem that there is any traction toward a deal happening soon.

Will Bo Bichette leave Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr?

Similarly to Guerrero before the extension, Bichette is going to be a free agent following this season. Guerrero is now set to remain in Toronto for the rest of his career. Building around a core is crucial, so it would be surprising if the Blue Jays did not at least inquire about the idea of signing Bichette to an extension.

Bichette may want to test free agency. He also may want to wait to sign a contract until after the '25 season following his down 2024 campaign. A big year would certainly increase his next contract.

In 2024, the Blue Jays infielder hit just .225 to go along with a .598 OPS. It should be noted that Bichette was limited to only 81 games played. Still, his production while on the field was not up to his standards.

This is the same player who hit at least .290 in each season from 2019-2023. He also recorded an OPS of .802 or better in each of those years. Bichette is a doubles-machine who also offers 25-30 home run potential. He can steal some bases as well while also playing a premier position on defense.

Contract extension talks could heat up between Bo Bichette and the Blue Jays later in the season. If Toronto believes that a deal is not going to come to fruition, however, Bichette could emerge as a trade candidate. The ball club surely won't want to risk losing him in MLB free agency for almost nothing in return.

Future Hall of Famer reacts to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. contract extension

As for the Guerrero extension, the news led to plenty of reactions from around the league. Guerrero's teammate and future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer shared his thoughts on Monday, via Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

“His prime is still in front of him,” Scherzer said. “He can still get better. He can still evolve and push his highs even higher.”

Scherzer, who has played with plenty of superstars in his career, believes Guerrero is still improving.

That's a frightening thought for opposing pitchers.

More news from around the MLB world

– Kyle Tucker-Chicago Cubs extension rumors have begun to swirl since the Guerrero-Blue Jays news surfaced. It remains to be seen if Chicago will agree to a deal with the outfielder, but a contract extension coming to fruition seems to be a possibility.

– Blake Snell was placed on the 15-day injured list due to shoulder inflammation on Sunday. The good news is that the Los Angeles Dodgers southpaw is not expecting to miss too much time.

“Played long toss, catch, tried to throw — I just couldn't. But it's inflammation,” Snell said, via Sonja Chen of MLB.com. “Hopefully, it's a couple weeks, and I'm back and I'm ready to go then… This sucks. I was hoping I could just get past it and pitch, and it would go away. It's hurting, so I'll get healthy and get back out there.”

– The Seattle Mariners announced on Monday that outfielder Victor Robles was placed on the 10-day IL due to a left shoulder dislocation. Outfielder Dominic Canzone was recalled in a corresponding move.

– Jose Ramirez deserves more respect. The Cleveland Guardians star hit three home runs in a game against the Los Angeles Angels over the weekend. He is slashing .320/.438/.800/1.318 across eight games played so far in 2025.

Joey Mistretta's “Mistretta's Musings” provides the latest news and analysis from around the MLB world. Be sure to check in every Monday to read new editions of the weekly column.