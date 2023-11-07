The MLS Cup Playoffs are underway, and the action has already been full of big moments. So, how can you watch the games? Find out here.

The MLS Cup Playoffs are underway, and action is starting to heat up. The Wild Card round has come and gone, and Round One is currently underway. This has been one of the biggest seasons in MLS history with the MLS debut of Lionel Messi. However, his Inter Miami squad did not qualify for the postseason. So, what teams are left in the field, who has advanced, and how can you watch the games? We will answer those questions below.

How to watch MLS Cup Playoffs

The Wild Card round was completed on Oct. 25. Now, Round One action is taking place. MLS Season Pass features every game of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

*You can watch every MLS Cup Playoffs game on Apple TV With MLS Season Pass*

MLS Cup Playoffs bracket

In the MLS Cup Playoffs, each conference's top nine teams play in the postseason action. In the Western Conference, Sporting KC moved on from the Wild Card round after a 4-2 PK victory over San Jose. The Eastern Conference saw Charlotte get eliminated after a 5-2 defeat to NY Red Bulls.

Every Round One matchup has already played its opening game, and some teams have already moved on after winning the best of three series.

In the Western Conference, LAFC will advance to the semifinals after going up two games to none over Vancouver. They won their games 5-2 and 1-0, respectively. Sporting KC is in the midst of a Cinderella story. They are the eighth seed, but they beat number one-seeded St. Louis in Round One with 4-1 and 2-1 victories. The other two games in the west are still underway. Number four, Houston Dynamo FC, took the first game against Real Salt Lake, but the series was evened up in game two. FC Dallas – a seven seed – is also trying to complete an underdog story. They lost Game 1 to the Seattle Sounder FC 2-0, but they pushed the series to Game 3 after a 3-1 victory in Game 2.

The series aren't as far advanced in the Eastern Conference. Only one series has seen two games completed. Cincinnati, the top dogs in the conference, won both of their first postseason games against the NY Red Bulls and therefore, they are advancing to the next round. Orlando City beat Nashville 1-0 in Game 1, and their next game is Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. ET. Columbus and Atlanta United will also play their second game on Nov. 7 after Columbus won the first game 2-0. Game 2 is at 7 p.m. ET. Philadelphia beat New England 3-1, but they don't play again until Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. ET.

MLS Cup Playoffs statistics

Only two teams have scored at least five goals in a game so far in the early stages of these playoffs. NY Red Bulls won their first game, a Wild Card match, 5-2. LAFC also won their first game by scoring five goals. The results for both teams have been vastly different. NY Red Bulls ended up losing in Round One, while LAFC has already advanced.

Both teams have a player who is tied for the lead in goals scored these playoffs. Elias Manoel and Denis Bouanga both have three goals apiece already.

Sporting KC surprised everyone by advancing to the semifinals, and they have done it by sharing the ball well. Gadi Kinda and Alan Pulido both have three assists already, which are the most of anyone in the MLS Cup Playoffs. The team has 10 assists and 26 key passes, both of which lead the playoffs.

There is still plenty of action left, so make sure to tune into the rest of the MLS Cup Playoffs so you don't miss anything.