In a jaw-dropping upset, Sporting Kansas City pulled off a stunning victory, knocking out No. 1 seed St. Louis city in the MLS playoffs

In a jaw-dropping upset, Sporting Kansas City pulled off a stunning victory, knocking out No. 1 seed St. Louis city in the MLS playoffs, reported by GOAL. Logan Ndenbe and Daniel Salloi emerged as the heroes for Sporting KC, scoring the crucial goals that secured their passage to the next round.

Ndenbe set the tone for Sporting KC's triumph with a brilliant goal in first-half stoppage time. The fullback showcased his skills by receiving the ball at the top of the box and firing a precise shot into the bottom right corner with his weak foot. This remarkable strike opened the scoring and gave Sporting Kansas City the lead.

The game winner came in the 73rd minute, courtesy of Daniel Salloi, who capitalized on a brilliant counter-attack initiated by Sporting after a St. Louis corner kick attempt. Salloi positioned himself perfectly at the back post and tapped in the decisive goal, sealing the victory for his team.

Sporting Kansas City's unexpected triumph marks a significant achievement, especially considering St. Louis's status as the 2023 regular season Western Conference champions. Despite St. Louis city's dominance in the regular season matchups, Sporting Kansas City demonstrated resilience and determination in the playoffs, claiming victory in both encounters.

Peter Vermes' side now awaits their opponent for the Western Conference playoff semifinals, riding high on the momentum of this remarkable win. Sporting Kansas City's fans and the soccer community eagerly anticipate the team's next challenge in the playoffs, as they continue their pursuit of MLS glory. Stay tuned for more updates as the playoff journey unfolds.