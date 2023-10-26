Sofia Vergara is enjoying dating amid her divorce from Joe Manganiello. The Modern Family actress is currently dating Justin Saliman. The two have been dating for only a couple of weeks but a source told Us Weekly that, “The attraction is there and he’s definitely her type.”

Saliman is an orthopedic surgeon and were spotted together publicly last week. The two were going on a dinner date in Beverly Hills. While Saliman is not an actor like Vergara's ex Manganiello, the source says that he has been around A-list circles in the past.

He’s run in similar circles as Sofía for years, so her celebrity status isn’t something that intimidates him whatsoever,” the insider told Us. “Sofía is attracted to his sense of humor and his intelligence. Plus, he’s a total gentleman and treats her with nothing but respect. She’s excited to see where things go.”

As for the Magic Mike actor, he was seen out leaving a gym in California with actresss Caitlin O'Connor. It was later reported that the two are “casually seeing” one another.

Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello File For Divorce

Vergara and Manganiello were married for seven years before they announced their divorce back in July.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” the couple said in a statement per Page Six.

A source added: “Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”

A source added that the couple has had “ups and downs for a long time,” though they “always put on a good front publicly.” They were last seen out together back in June in Hoboken, N.J. Vergara was visiting Manganiello while he was on the set of his new project Nonnas with Vince Vaughn.

Fans suspected that their marriage had hit a speed bump when Vergara enjoyed her time in Italy seemingly solo.

“When life gives u lemons u come to Italy to squeeze them,” the Modern Family alum wrote on Instagram.