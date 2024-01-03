Other notable names on the list include Sadio Mané, Radu Drăgușin, and Phil Foden.

The FC 24 Team Of The Week (TOTW) 16 released this week, with Mohamed Salah leading the pack in terms of OVR. Other notable names on the list include Sadio Mané, Radu Drăgușin, and Phil Foden. For newcomers, The FC 24 Team of The Week (TOTW) is a promotional event in FC (formerly, FIFA) which celebrated the best player performances of the week. Overall, the players selected usually represent various leagues and regions. Without further ado, let's check out the FC 24 Team of The Week 16.

FC 24 Team Of The Week 16 Revealed – All FC 24 TOTW 16 Players

Changing the game one goal, assist, or clean sheet at a time. The latest Team of the Week has arrived in Ultimate Team. #FC24 pic.twitter.com/GxbIJBaZ2V — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) January 3, 2024

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool – 92 OVR

Sadio Mane, Al-Nassr – 87 OVR

Radu Dragusin, Genoa – 86 OVR

Rodrigo Zalazar, Braga – 86 OVR

Phil Foden, Manchester City – 86 OVR

Rafa Silva, Benfica – 86 OVR

Kasper Schmeichel, Anderlecht – 85 OVR

Michael Olise, Crystal Palace – 84 OVR

Valentin Castellanos, Lazio – 84 OVR

Konstantinos Mavropanos, West Ham – 84 OVR

Ibanez, Al-Alhi – 84 OVR

Cole Palmer, Chelsea – 83 OVR

Martin Payero, Udinese – 83 OVR

Chris Wood, Nottingham Forest – 83 OVR

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Coventry City – 83 OVR

Theo Bair, Motherwell – 83 OVR

Marvin Johnson, Sheffield Wednesday – 83 OVR

Adem Zorgane, Charleroi – 83 OVR

Mohamed Salah earned the biggest OVR this week, after a two-goal performance against Newcastle United. Overall, the win helped Salah increase his goal total to 14 this season. Additionally, his efforts have helped Liverpool escalate to first place in the Premier League standings. With plenty of season left to go, Liverpool fans want to see Salah help lead the team to glory.

Additionally, one of the more notable winners includes Radu Dragusin, who's goal against Inter Milan helped the team draw the game. For a defensive player to come in and help tie a game against the best team in Serie A shows he's got skill. Genoa will need more out of the team to hopefully turn their season around.

Overall, Phil Foden might not be the biggest goal scorer, but his two assists against Sheffield United helped the team win 2-0. Furthermore, Foden is a great teammate who helps elevate the talent of those around him. While I wouldn't say he's underrated, he brings an element to the game not noticed by many. Manchester City currently ranks third in the Premier League Standings. The team is currently not too far from catching up to Liverpool.

That wraps up the FC 24 Team of The Week 16. Overall, this weekly selection of players includes a few no-brainers, with a few surprises. Furthermore, we felt most of the choices felt appropriate, but there'll always be players we wish made it. Nevertheless, we look forward to next TOTW.

EA Sports FC 24 released for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Lastly, for more gaming and Football news, visit ClutchPoints.